HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A child was shot Sunday morning in Huntsville.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed to News 19 that a child was shot in the 100-block of Seminole Drive. HEMSI responded at 9:45 a.m. and the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

Huntsville Police confirmed they were on scene investigating as well.