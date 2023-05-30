HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A child under the age of seven was rushed to the hospital after officials confirmed they went into cardiac arrest.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that first responders arrived at a home on Marks Drive after receiving a call around 8:23 a.m.

Paramedics attempted to perform CPR on the child, who was immediately taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) also responded to the call, which Webster said is protocol when any child under the age of seven is involved. An HPD spokesperson said that the call was medical-related and not criminal in nature.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will update this article as more details become available.