HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A child was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday, according to HEMSI’s Don Webster.

Webster said HEMSI received the call about the accident at 5:32 p.m. The accident occurred in the 5500 block of Promenade Point Parkway, which is located near Walmart Supercenter off Highway 72 in Madison.

A male child was pronounced dead at the scene, Webster said. The four other patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in stable condition.

Four HEMSI ambulances responded to the scene alongside the Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Madison Fire & Rescue.

HPD said the wreck remains under investigation and no more information is available at this time.