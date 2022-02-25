HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A student may have accidentally shot themselves at an elementary school in Huntsville Friday morning.

The incident happened at Sonnie Hereford Elementary school on Wilson Drive.

Huntsville Police confirmed the shooting, saying they believed it to be an accidental self-inflicted shot. Investigators said there is not a threat to public safety.

HEMSI Emergency crews took the child to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children for treatment of their injury. Authorities confirmed the student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville City Schools released a statement saying, “School and district officials are working in conjunction with law enforcement authorities, and the threat has been contained and the situation is under control. One student suffered injuries, and the student’s family has been notified. HCS asks everyone to stay clear of campus at this time as officials work in conjunction with law enforcement authorities.”

A spokesperson with HPD said no further details were available as the investigation continues.