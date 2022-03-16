HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police have arrested 57-year-old Gregory Lankford on a charge of being a school employee who had sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

After the alleged victim reported the incident, police said the Huntsville Special Victims Unit identified Lankford as a local school employee. He was working as a security officer and was formerly the Lee High School softball coach, school officials told News 19.

While the facts of the case are still under investigation, local child abuse experts said dangers for kids can come from unexpected directions.

“We used to hear that we needed to be really worried about strangers, and the truth is, most of the time children are sexually abused by someone they know and someone that the parents know,” said National Child Advocacy Center Prevention Director Pam Clasgens.

According to the National Child Advocacy Center, roughly 90% of child abuse victims know their abuser. Over a five-year period, 2,570 educators across the U.S. had their credentials revoked or suspended because of suspected sexual misconduct with a student.

“We really want to make sure as parents we’re talking to everyone our kids are around, so we know who they are and what our kids are doing when they are around those other adults,” Clasgens told News 19.

The National Child Advocacy Center reports that children often do not speak up about sexual abuse. Warning signs may include significant changes in mood or behavior.

Keeping an open dialogue with children from a young age may make them more comfortable reporting incidents to a trusted adult.

“Parents can talk to kids about basic body safety,” Clasgens said. “Nobody should touch you on a place on your body that is covered by a bathing suit, and if they do, let me know or let a trusted adult know.”

Lankford was booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and later released on a $2,500 bond.

The incident remains under investigation by both the Huntsville Police Department and Huntsville City Schools.

The National Child Advocacy Center offers free counseling and therapy to children impacted by sexual assault. For more information about their local services and educational materials, you can visit their website here.