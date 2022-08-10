HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A chemical release was reported in the Materials Science Building on the UAH campus Wednesday morning. People were asked to evacuate the building but normal operations have since resumed.

Elizabeth Gibisch with the university said a chemical spill was reported in one of the labs and the Materials Science Building along with the Optics Building were evacuated. Both buildings reopened before 1 p.m.

Gibisch said the spill was contained to one room and there were no injuries.

A ‘UAH Alert’ text was sent out at 10:49 a.m. stating there was a chemical release and that people in the buildings should evacuate, and move at least 500 feet from the building.

The UAH Office of Environmental Health and Safety along with Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident.