HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A “chemical incident” was reported at the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Shelby Center on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR), there isn’t much information about the incident available — but it was “something that was dealing with chemicals.”

Fire District Chief Matt Hill said no injuries were reported and the incident was a chemistry experiment gone wrong. There was a bit of damage, but no fire.

The building’s occupants were evacuated.

This is a developing story.