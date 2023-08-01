HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The start of August marks Culinary Month, which also rings in the beginning of Huntsville Restaurant Week.

Now in its 11th year, Huntsville Restaurant Week (HRW) is a 10-day, annual celebration of the culinary arts on display here in Huntsville-Madison County.

The event was created by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Center to help gather positive publicity and bring in business to local and area restaurants.

Culinary Month was established in 2022 due to the growth HRW’s growth. It was created to celebrate the area’s diverse food and drink options throughout the month of August.

Participating restaurants and bars will provide special and exclusive food and drink options throughout the week. Below you can find a list of some of the restaurants and their specials:

HRW will run August 11 through 20 at several restaurants, bakeries and bars around the city. You can find an entire list of participating restaurants on the Culinary Month page. You can also find a list of events happening throughout August here.

You can also check for event updates and post your own adventures for a chance to win daily prizes by using “DineHSV” on social media. You can find the social media contest rules here.