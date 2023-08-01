HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The start of August marks Culinary Month, which also rings in the beginning of Huntsville Restaurant Week.
Now in its 11th year, Huntsville Restaurant Week (HRW) is a 10-day, annual celebration of the culinary arts on display here in Huntsville-Madison County.
The event was created by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Center to help gather positive publicity and bring in business to local and area restaurants.
Culinary Month was established in 2022 due to the growth HRW’s growth. It was created to celebrate the area’s diverse food and drink options throughout the month of August.
Participating restaurants and bars will provide special and exclusive food and drink options throughout the week. Below you can find a list of some of the restaurants and their specials:
- Ale’s Kitchen at Straight to Ale: $10 Pizza Sub with a choice of side
- Baker and Able: Hoisin Peach glazed Chicken Wings with Sticky Ginger BBQ and Wasabi Dipping Sauce; available from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Canadian Bakin: “Nobody Calls Me Chicken” sandwich (lemon tarragon chicken salad sandwich with almond served on your choice of bagel or bread), “Take the Lemons Back!” morning buns (lemon iced), Salted Rosemary latte; available all day
- CO/OP Community Table: They will offer a lunch and a dinner option.
- Lunch, $15: watermelon, peach, ricotta, field pea salad, herb vinaigrette; peach butter cake, mascarpone, bourbon caramel
- Dinner, $50: heirloom tomato soup, EVOO, pistou, creme fraiche; watermelon, peach, ricotta, field pea salad, herb vinaigrette, confit chicken breast, herb gnocchi, farmer’s market vegetables, smoked gouda cream sauce; peach butter cake, mascarpone, bourbon caramel
- Domaine South: Provencal Tomato Tart with local heirloom tomato, sweet onions, gruyere and Bronze Star Farm herb salad
- Dragon’s Forge Cafe: Hot sandwich combo, drink and cookie
- Phat Sammy’s: Lo mein or Spicy miso ramen with 3-piece crab rangoon or gyoza
- Pizelle’s: Strawberry basil ice cream sundae; Patisserie box, an assortment of pastries and desserts
- Suzy’s Pops: Fruity Peach Arnold Palmer ice pops, Lushy Lemoncelle Cream ice pops
- The Bakingtist: This bakery will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on August 11, at 9 a.m. with HRW specials.
- The Veggie: Vegan seitan McRib with house-made BBQ sauce and fries; available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HRW will run August 11 through 20 at several restaurants, bakeries and bars around the city. You can find an entire list of participating restaurants on the Culinary Month page. You can also find a list of events happening throughout August here.
You can also check for event updates and post your own adventures for a chance to win daily prizes by using “DineHSV” on social media. You can find the social media contest rules here.