HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With the events happening over in Ukraine, concerns are growing about the current needs of refugees and how North Alabamians can help.

So, Church of Christ congregations in Huntsville are working together to get necessities to those in need.

They are collecting family buckets and hygiene bags. The buckets include items like towels, silverware, band-aids, and flashlights; the hygiene bags are filled with soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, and toothpaste.

The churches here in Alabama are joining others in Mississippi and Tennessee to send more than 20,000 of these buckets.

Chase Park Church of Christ Youth Minister Will Tucker says once the buckets are filled, they will be sent to Montgomery.

“We’ll take the buckets and hygiene bags down to Montgomery to a warehouse. Once they’re at the warehouse at the Church of Christ in Montgomery, they will be shipped over to Gdansk, Poland on a shipping container and from there, distributed to Ukrainian refugees,” he told News 19.

The churches have secured a warehouse in Poland where the shipments will go, be divided, then distributed. To get over there, the churches have help from Ukraine International Airlines, who offered a dedicated flight to airlift supplies into the region quickly.

The family buckets and hygiene bags will be collected through the end of March. A full list of items they are collecting, and where to drop them off can be found here.