HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama residents will have a new banking option in the coming months.

JPMorgan Chase announced Tuesday that the company will open two Chase Bank branches in Huntsville by the end of 2023.

The branches will be the first Chase Bank locations in the Huntsville Market, one that Chase says they’ve had their eyes on for a while.

“We’ve had our sights set on Huntsville for quite some time and we are thrilled to open our doors here for the first time later this year,” said Jennifer DiSalvo, Chase Market Director for Alabama and Mississippi. “If you look at any list of places experiencing growth and prosperity, chances are, Huntsville is near the top. By opening branches here, we’re able to give customers expanded access to our products, digital tools, and tailored in-branch experiences, like financial advice.”

One location is set for 6275 University Drive in Huntsville while the other is set for 8160 Highway 72 in Madison.

Chase currently has three branches open in Alabama with locations in Birmingham, Auburn, and Tuscaloosa with plans to open additional branches will be opening in the Birmingham area this year bringing the statewide branch count to ten by the end of 2023.

While the brick and mortar branches will be new, JPMorgan Chase says they currently have more than 2,000 business customers and more than 61,000 consumer customers in Huntsville through its credit card, home lending, auto finance and other businesses.

Each branch will be staffed with 8-10 local bankers who are living and working in their communities. Chase says entry-level employees will be paid no less than $20 per hour and will receive the firm’s full benefits package, which is valued at an average of $16,000 annually per employee in this pay range. It also includes health care coverage and retirement savings.

“As we continue to grow our presence in Huntsville, we look forward to collaborating with our neighbors to fuel the momentum we’re seeing across the region.” said Caitlin Campbell, Commercial Bank, JPMorgan Chase in Huntsville.