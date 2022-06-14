HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Charges against a Huntsville Police Officer accused of driving under the influence have been dropped, according to online court documents.

Taylor Wright Stegall, 31, was arrested in February and charged with DUI by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) after troopers said he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, around seven miles north of Toney.

According to court records, the DUI charge has been dismissed on the condition Stegall participates in a “pre-trial intervention program.”

Stegall was off-duty at the time, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment but was discharged the next day, according to officials.

Taylor Wright Stegall

(Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Stegall was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $1,000 bond but was later released. He was placed on administrative duties pending the investigation.

A spokesperson for HPD clarified the difference between administrative duties and administrative leave, saying at the time that Stegall would continue to work with the department and receive pay, but not operate in the role of an officer.

Court records show Stegall pleaded not guilty at a hearing in February. A bench trial had been set for May but was continued.

News 19 has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for comment.