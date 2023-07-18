HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s one intersection that seems to bottle-neck Huntsville commuters at certain times of the day (okay, maybe more than one), but a combination of projects could make the drive a little less painful.

That project aims to fix traffic issues at the intersection of Bob Wade Lane/Countess Road and U.S. Hwy 231-431, a major shortcut for those trying to get to Research Park Blvd., Redstone Arsenal and I-565.

According to the City of Huntsville’s Engineers, a proposed (much larger) intersection would be the new connecter for drivers to reach Pulaski Pike and Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Hwy, leaving Bob Wade Lane for local traffic only. This new intersection will sit about 500 feet south of where the Bob Wade/Countess intersection is now.

There will still be turning lanes at the Bob Wade intersection for local traffic, engineers say, but will not have signal lights.

As the project of extending Research Park continues, those using Bob Wade to get there will eventually use the new signalized intersection once the project is complete.

Engineers say any changes to the Bob Wade/Countess intersection won’t take place until the new intersection can accommodate traffic.

City officials say the project is still in the planning phase.