Changes coming to Huntsville rental assistance program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville announced the deadline to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) that assisted households suffering financial hardships during the pandemic.

The application portal for the City’s first round of ERAP funding will close Friday, Nov. 12.

Community Development Manager Scott Erwin said the City will continue to process submitted applications, but will no longer accept new applications starting Friday.

The city says the second round of ERAP funding is expected to begin December 1, pending approval by the city council. If approved, the ERAP application portal will reopen.

“While we encourage any qualified tenant or landlord in need to apply for assistance at that time, we will prioritize applications involving pending evictions or households with an income below 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI),” Erwin said. “We will also work with our nonprofit partners to address the greatest community needs.”

To apply, visit their online application portal here.

To find more information about the program, visit the website or email CovidHelp@HuntsvilleAL.gov.