Changes coming to annual Von Brewski Beer Festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Organizers are gearing up for the fifth annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, made for Tennessee Valley residents to test out beers not only from our area, but all over the world!

Because of the pandemic, though, it’s going to look a little bit different.

The first big change is that the event starts Friday.

Normally, the food and drink fest would all be held on one Saturday for four hours. This year, it’s split into four events spread out over two days – one event Friday and three Saturday. Organizers are doing this so the space can be deep cleaned between groups. Organizers are also monitoring how many people are coming in.

In years past, around 1,600 attendees would gather together, but with these split events, there is a max of 200 tickets to ensure social distancing. Guests will also receive disposable cups to sample the beers instead of the staple glass, but don’t worry, a glass will be given out as a souvenir when guests leave.

The last change is the location! In the past, the event has been in the VBC South Hall, but this year, it’s in Mars Music Hall with live artists.

The first event is Friday from 6-9 p.m. Saturday’s events are 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 3-6 p.m., which is sold out, and the grand finale is 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $50.

You must be 21 and older with an ID to attend.