HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The President of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall following ‘troubling’ rumors regarding decisions on Space Command’s location.

Kendall is in charge of making the final decision on Space Command’s location. Space Command’s temporary headquarters are currently located in Colorado Springs, although Redstone Arsenal is in the running for the permanent headquarters.

Huntsville finished first in both the Air Force’s evaluation phase and the selection phase, while Colorado Springs finished fourth and fifth respectively. While Huntsville was named the preference, many in Colorado are fighting to turn the temporary headquarters into the permanent headquarters.

Chip Cherry, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, sent the letter to Kendall following rumors political pressure was causing officials to revisit the decision to locate U.S. Space Command Headquarters at Redstone Arsenal.

“In the last several weeks, troubling rumors have surfaced regarding the current Administration’s role in reversing the Air Force’s decision to locate the US Space Command Headquarters at Redstone. More recently we have learned that the Air Force may have made unauthorized capital investments in facilities and improvements at the temporary headquarters with the intent of turning it into the permanent headquarters,” said Cherry in the letter.

Recently, the Associated Press reported that the Air Force selected Colorado Springs as the permanent location for four more Space Force units, moving forward with some of its original plans for the force.

Cherry goes on in the letter to emphasize Arsenal’s qualifications for supporting the command and discuss the number of successful Redstone Base Realignment and Closure actions, saying these things leave him with ‘no doubt’ that the permanent location can be efficiently moved from Peterson Air Force Base to Redstone Arsenal.

“The decision to locate the Headquarters at Redstone appears to have been rooted in military strategy; the capacity, capabilities and costs of the sites; and the attributes of the communities supporting the base,” Cherry wrote.

Cherry’s full letter, which you can read here, was sent to the Air Force Secretary through the mail on May 25, but it was also sent through Congressman Dale Strong’s office. According to a spokesperson for the chamber, they have yet to receive a response.

On May 22, online military news outlet Stars and Stripes said Kendall denied reporting that said White House officials were looking to ‘halt plans’ to bring U.S. Space Command to Huntsville over state laws.

“The decision criteria for Space Command have not fundamentally changed,” Kendall told Stars and Stripes. “There is nothing in that decision criteria about state laws, that might be about abortion or gay rights. That is not part of the decision criteria.”

To read more coverage on the looming decision regarding U.S. Space Command’s Headquarters, you can visit this page. For more information on the United States Space Command, click here.