Chamber of Commerce launches gift card site to help support small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce launched a website aimed at allowing you to help local businesses from the comfort of your home.

‘Get Your Gift On’ allows users to buy gift cards for birthday presents, anniversaries or their own use to use for curbside or takeout at local businesses.

They can save them until the restaurants are fully open again after Governor Ivey’s order ends.

Gift cards are also available for multiple local retailers.

“Getyourgifton.org is our new site that’s intended to help our restaurants and our retail companies keep the money coming in. we know that a lot of people cant go to these restaurants right now but we really want to encourage people to continue to support them through gift cards. gift cards can help right now,” said Claire Aiello, the Marketing and Communication VP at the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce

