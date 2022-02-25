HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Students and staff members at Challenger Elementary and Middle Schools were temporarily evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat was made.

Huntsville City Schools officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. The campus resumed normal operation after the threat was cleared.

Huntsville Police were called to the school. Officers worked with the HCS Security Team to investigate the threat.

Parents are asked to update the school if their children have any information.