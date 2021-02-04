Challenger Middle School to transition to remote learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Students at Challenger Middle School will transition to remote learning starting on Thursday, February 4.
Traditional students will return to class on Tuesday, February 16, after the Presidents Day holiday.
The Huntsville City Schools Preventative Measures Team worked with the school’s leadership team to assess several factors before deciding to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.