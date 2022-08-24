HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Local small business CFD Research Corporation is celebrating its $8 million expansion in Huntsville with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The expansion will be dedicated in honor of CFD Research’s late founder, Dr. Ashok Singhal, who started CFD Research from the ground up in the basement of his Huntsville home in 1987.

His son, Sameer Singhal, says this expansion has been in the works for two and a half years now.

It will increase the size of the corporation’s biomedical labs by 50% and create an additional seven labs to expand their capabilities. There will also be a brand-new, high-performance computing center located in the facility.

Singhal says this expansion will help further CFD’s mission – whether that’s making an impact on society or transforming the future through innovative technology solutions.

“We do lots of research, but we want to make sure we’re not doing research for the sake of research,” says Singhal. “This latest lab expansion is a 13,500+ square foot facility. It’s all about creating those prototypes and demonstrating those technologies and then getting them ready to be used in the real world by the soldiers, the warfighters, Nasa, and our astronauts.”

CFD currently has a little over 180 employees. This expansion is expected to bring an additional 30 jobs as well as create more internship pathways for young professionals.

If you’d like to learn more about the corporation, you can visit its website here.