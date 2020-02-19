Ceramic painting, bubble tea and ramen coming to MidCity Huntsville this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The developer of MidCity Huntsville announced three new businesses Wednesday set to open at the development on University Drive later this year.

Kamado Ramen, which opened a location at Stovehouse on Governors Drive in January, is planning to open a second location at MidCity, developer RCP Companies said.

(Photo provided by RCP Companies)

Kung Fu Tea is a bubble tea shop that will offer lots of different flavors of the tea, an Asian drink that typically contains tea, milk and “bubbles” that are usually made of tapioca.

Kung Fu Tea and Kamado Ramen will be located in a retail strip located across from REI Co-op on Mid City Drive. Wahlburgers also has plans to open at the opposite end of the strip.

The other two businesses, Color Me Mine and Kung Fu Tea, are new to Alabama.

(Photo provided by RCP Companies)

Color Me Mine will allow customers to pick one of 400 unfinished ceramic pieces and spend an hour or two painting it. They will then leave them to be fired and pick their finished work up later.

Color Me Mine is currently under construction at MidCity.

All three businesses have plans to open by this summer.