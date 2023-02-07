HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A cement truck crashed into a Huntsville business early Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the store.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design located on Andrew Jackson Way around 7:45 a.m.

HPD said it is believed that the truck malfunctioned before striking the building, adding that there were no injuries to report.

News 19 crews on the scene were able to see that most of the cab of the truck was lodged inside the building.

HPD Officers and crews were on the scene working to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story.