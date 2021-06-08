Celebration of life held for Dorothy Davidson, figure in Huntsville business and philanthropy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A celebration of life was held Tuesday evening for Dorothy Davidson. She and her late husband Julian founded Davidson Technologies in Huntsville and were well known for being community advocates.

Mrs. Davidson passed away last month after a battle with cancer. She was 86 years old.

Community leaders gathered at the Davidson Center at the US Space and Rocket Center. The building is named after Dorothy Davidson and her husband. It’s an example of her legacy in the community. Area leaders says she will be known for her fiery spirit, civic mindedness and philanthropic efforts.

“I think she is one of the most remarkable ladies certainly in this area of the state for generations,” said former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Dorothy Davidson was a native of Virginia. She started her career as a research mathematician with the US Air Force at the Pentagon in 1956.

She and her husband Julian moved to Huntsville in 1992. A few years later they founded Davidson Technologies.

“She was the right hand of her late husband Julian in the business. And then when he passed away she became CEO and chairman of the board. She ran this high-tech company for years,” Sessions remarked.

Davidson Technologies announced Mrs. Davidson was fighting cancer in July 2018. According to a press release from the company, she worked through her illness, continuing to lead the tech agency.

In addition to noting their hardworking natures, area leaders commended she and her husband for their generosity.

“They were truly generous people. They were invested in our community here in Huntsville. And so, if you look at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration, or their contributions to the art museum, bird museum, the Huntsville Symphony, the Cook Museum, the list goes on and on,” said John Holly, Davidson Technologies President.

And Dorothy also donated her time, serving on many boards in the community.

“She gave leadership, and energy, and vision to the entities she supported, and I think that was a special and unusual thing,” Sessions stated.

“She was someone who genuinely cared about making a difference. And she did,” Holly said.

The memorial service was streamed online.