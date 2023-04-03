Editor’s Note: Due to commercial breaks in our 9 a.m. hour, you will see a slate image for around 2 minutes. Coverage will be uninterrupted during the funeral service and procession.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The funeral of fallen Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Officer Garrett Crumby is being held at Mayfair Church of Christ.

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty while responding to a shots-fired call on March 28 at the Governors House Drive apartments. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later died from those injuries.

He has been remembered as brave and selfless, someone who loved to protect and serve.

A procession will leave from Mayfair Church after the funeral has ended and drive to Tuscaloosa where Office Crumby will be buried.

The procession route will be as follows:

Exit Mayfair Church of Christ, turning right onto Carl T. Jones Drive

West on Carl T. Jones to Whitesburg Drive

Turn North on Whitesburg, continue to California Street

Continue on California Street as it turns into Andrew Jackson Way

Turn West onto Oakwood Avenue

Turn left onto I-565 West

Here is a video showing the route:

HPD Chief Kirk Giles said Crumby’s loss has been profound for both the department and the community.

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

Those looking to send notes and condolences for Officer Cumby’s family or send get-well cards to Officer Morin, can send them through the mail to c/o HPD P.O. Box 2085, Huntsville, AL 35804.

Two private funds have been opened at Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU) to support Officer Crumby’s family and Officer Morin. You can make donations at any RFCU branch.