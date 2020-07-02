Celebrate the 4th of July at MidCity with drive-in movie, concert, and fireworks show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Searching for an event for the family on Independence Day? There will be a 4th of July celebration with a free drive-in movie, concert, and fireworks show at MidCity District.

RCP Companies is partnering with Touchstar Cinemas, Google Fiber, and Kids to Love Foundation to bring the community a safe option to celebrate.

“We’ve seen major success in hosting the last five Drive-In movies at MidCity and it’s not because people come to watch a movie. It’s human connection and experience that has driven hundreds of people to attend each one – and that motivates our team to host these safe events for our community,” said Max Grelier, Co-founder of RCP Companies. “The Drive-In movies have created an opportunity for people to feel that social connectivity and feel safe to do so.”

Movie

They plan to show Jurassic Park, (1993, rated PG-13). The MidCity Drive-In can accommodate 100 vehicles for the in-car viewing experience and over 300 additional patrons for the “bring your own blanket” experience in a distanced audience at the front of the screen.

Music

Before the movie, local R&B musician Pat Jamar will open the evening with a drive-in concert performance.

Watermelon Carving Contest

Bring a carved watermelon to The Camp by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday to enter the contest. There will be no carving on-site. The Camp team will take photos of the watermelons and post them online and you can also vote in person. The in-person and online votes will be tallied and winners will be announced on Monday, June 6th at 6:00 p.m. The winner will receive prizes worth over $500.

Food and Beverages

Food and drinks will be provided by The Camp and will include BBQ, hamburgers, portobello burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, candy, popcorn, and tasty beverages including the Real Fruit Refreshers. You can even add alcohol for an Adult Capri Sun. Vendors will include Mr. Bigg’s BBQ, Happi Pappi Beignets, Sushi Burritos, Nanny’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, and The Camp Bar.

COVID-19 Provisions

Organizers say the safety of the community is their first priority. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, and they strongly encourage attendees to wear masks.

Touchless payment is available

6-foot distancing will be in place at the front of the movie screen and in the concession lines

all dishware will be disposable

patrons are encouraged to stay in their vehicles during the evening entertainment

extra sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the property

Schedule

11:00 a.m. Doors open for food and beverage at The Camp

3:00 p.m. Deadline to bring your CARVED Watermelons to The Camp for judging to begin (no carving on-site and grand prize announced soon)

5:30 p.m. Gates open for movie parking

7:00 p.m. Huntsville R&B artist Pat Jamar begins

8:15 p.m. Film begins, Jurassic Park (PG-13)

10:30 p.m. Fireworks show



For more information about movie programming, showtimes, pricing, and COVID-19 health safety policies, check out the 4th of July at MidCity Facebook event page.