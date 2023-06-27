HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — MidCity is hosting family-friendly activities all weekend to help celebrate Independence Day, including a ‘Mullet and Mustache Contest’ and the district’s biggest fireworks show ever.

The celebration starts on Friday, June 30 at 3 p.m., with live music and all-day food and beverages at The Camp.

Celebration continues on Saturday, July 1 at 9 a.m., as MidCity will have a have a FREE Yoga class for all ages at the High Point outdoor climbing wall. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the doors to The Camp will open for live music, tasty food and drinks, a ‘Mullet and Mustache’ contest and more all day long, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The festivities on Sunday, July 2nd, start at 12 p.m. at MidCity Farmers Market and will last until 4 p.m. There will also be a watermelon carving contest on Sunday afternoon. The deadline to bring in your carved watermelon to The Camp is at 1 p.m., and ‘The Camp Counselors’ will be live on stage at 2 p.m.

To see the full event schedule or find the rules for participating in the watermelon carving contest, you can visit MidCity’s Facebook event page here.