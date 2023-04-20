HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Spring blooms across the Tennessee Valley as April 22, or Earth Day, approaches. Celebrating the day that began in 1970, and is now celebrated across the globe, Huntsville’s Hays Nature Preserve is planning a day full of nature-based activities to celebrate the city’s commitment to environmental protection.

“This city is hard at work to make things as environmentally friendly as possible,” said Huntsville Director of Landscape Management Brian Walker.

Earth Day activities are available for the whole family, including interactive displays, face painting, live music, vegetable plant giveaways, and food. The Southeastern Raptor Center will give visitors an up-close look at eagles and other birds of prey.

The Earth Day celebration gives residents the opportunity to learn about joining community cleanups this spring and summer. Huntsville’s Green Team will be available to tell you how you can help.

“You’re going to learn a lot about nature, not just what it’s like to be in the woods,” Walker said. “You have the beauty of the surroundings there at Hays Nature Preserve with the water, the trees, and the nice playground that everyone takes advantage of.”

The celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 2:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Parking will be limited at Hay Nature Preserve during the festivities, but parking is available at the Mark Russell Recreation Center, 429 Taylor Road. Huntsville Transit will pick up attendees from the Mark Russell Center and take them to Hays Nature Preserve.

Hays Nature Preserve will be closed on Friday in preparation for Earth Day.