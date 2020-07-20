Celebrate Christmas in July with Huntsville’s very own Tiki bar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Christmas is coming early in downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville’s very own Tiki bar is celebrating Christmas in July with a week-long party.
Phat Sammy’s in Downtown Huntsville, along with Offbeat Coffee Studio and Sugar Belle are joining forces to bring daily events with holiday-themed food and drinks to the city.
Christmas in July starts Tuesday and runs until Saturday.
Schedule of Events:
- Ugly Tiki Christmas Shirt Contest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM.
- Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. (Call the restaurant to make a reservation for a special Special Family Dinner.)
- Office Christmas Party on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
- Christmas Movie Night on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM
- Sexy Santa Contest on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM.
The restaurant says they will be practicing social distancing during the Christmas fun.
Follow Phat Sammy’s on Facebook for updates.