HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Christmas is right around the corner and the CDC says now is the time to take action, if you want to stay healthy this holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the Flu, and RSV if they are 60 years old or older.

“The CDC’s goal this winter is to make sure that every person in every community in every corner of the country has access to their vaccines,” CDC Principal Deputy Director, Dr. Nirav D. Shah told News 19,

This comes as Alabama has “high” levels of respiratory illness.

Alabama is one of six states and New York City that fall in the highest color category of “high” respiratory illness activity, according to the CDC.

COVID-19, RSV, and the Flu all spiked right after Thanksgiving, but are currently trending downward. The Flu is currently the most prevalent.

Data provided by the CDC based on emergency department visits.

“Flu definitely [is] having the most activity,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “We’ve seen some downward trend, so we don’t know if that will be persistent or if that’s just a temporary dip” he added.

Dr. Shah with the CDC said he isn’t surprised that Alabama and bordering states are seeing high activity right now.

“A lot of respiratory viruses begin the fall and winter in the south and southeast and then spread across the country from there,” Dr. Shah told News 19. “Different parts of the country start and end the respiratory virus season at different times” he added.

Dr. Shah recommends everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, gets vaccinated sooner rather than later.

“I suggest that everyone make it a priority, right now, this week, before you get together with your families, before you spend time together make sure you get your shots now so you’ll be as safe as possible when those gatherings come around” Dr. Shah said.

Dr. Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said even though the data has not been compiled on how effective the current Flu vaccine is on current strains, he still recommends people get the shot.

“Even if it is not a good match, I think there is still benefit to that vaccine,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “Remember, there are four strains in the Flu vaccine and multiple strains of Flu can circulate in one particular season.”

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever RSV vaccine for adults aged 60 and older.

“This vaccine is available in the same places you probably get your other vaccines,” Dr. Shah said.

He told News 19 that while there don’t appear to be any distribution issues, to call ahead to your doctor or pharmacy to ensure they have the RSV vaccine in stock, prior to going in.

In addition to getting vaccinated, the CDC recommends other measures to protect yourself and your family.

If you start to feel ill or feel symptoms coming on,

“The best thing you can do if you really want to take care of your family is to stay home,” Dr. Shah said. “There’s going to be another party, there’s going to be another gathering, stay home if you’re not feeling great.”

Dr. Shah also recommended keeping extra COVID-19 tests on hand at home. He said it is important to have one ready so in case you start to feel sick, you can test yourself immediately rather than go store-to-store to find a test, or wait for one to be delivered.

The U.S. Government is still providing free COVID-19 tests through the mail, if you would like to order some for your household.

The U.S. has also come a long way since previous holiday seasons that were impacted by COVID-19. Dr. Shah said it is important for people to know that multiple COVID-19 oral treatments are available, and you can get them at your doctor’s office.

He said you should get on COVID-19 medication, as soon as possible.

“The key with these oral medications, these pills, is that you gotta take them soon after you get symptoms, within the first five days for the most commonly used one, a medication called Paxlovid,” Dr. Shah said.

Of course other measures like washing your hands and covering your mouth when coughing are also recommended.