Cavalry Hill neighborhood fires now total 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police and firefighters are hoping someone can help them catch an arsonist. The fires have all been happening within two blocks.

Charred furniture, melted siding, and fresh yellow tape are becoming a familiar story in this Huntsville neighborhood.

“We're very concerned about this,” Huntsville Fire and Rescue chief Howard McFarlen said at a recent city council meeting.

McFarlen was asked about the problem at last month's city council meeting. The calls started two weeks before Halloween at two homes on Cavalry Street. A week later, a home was torched on McCrary street. A dumpster fire in December was followed by a police K-9 search that turned up empty.

“Our whole entire fire prevention bureau is involved with it. We went yesterday to go over stuff again with HPD's investigative division, to do everything that's possible to take care of this problem,” McFarlen said.

In the case of the home at 1412 Cavalry St, firefighters have been called to the home six times in the last five months. Huntsville police won't say if they have a suspect.

WHNT News 19 also contacted the city of Huntsville to ask what will happen to the burned houses. They say inspectors have issued a few unsafe notices. It appears two homes on Cavalry Street will be torn down.

The latest victim was a vacant home on Poplar Avenue, which burned last week, a frustrating sight for neighbors, police, and firefighters.

The fires now span five months in the Cavalry Hill neighborhood. So far, Huntsville police haven't arrested anyone in connection with the fires. They say they're counting on more helpful information from neighbors.

Huntsville city leaders tell WHNT News 19 one home on McCrary Street will be inspected on Friday, another has already been labeled as unsafe. It's up to the homeowner to repair it or be cited.

If you know anything about who set the fires, you're asked to call Huntsville Police.