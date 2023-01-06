A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Friday morning condo fire has left three people without a roof over their heads, according to officials.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) confirmed with News 19 that the blaze happened at 2304 Colony Drive just off of Golf Road.

Four HFR fire engines were on the scene, Bennett added, with no injuries reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and more information will be available once the investigation into the blaze is complete, according to fire officials.