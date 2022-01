HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A duplex home caught fire on Belcrest Drive, just off of Monte Sano Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple Huntsville Fire and Rescue units responded. There were no injuries and no one was home at the time of the fire. However, a cat did die in the blaze.

Crews on the scene said there is heavy damage to the apartment that caught fire and smoke damage to the other unit.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.