HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial against a 27-year-old man charged with reckless murder in a crash that killed two women has been waived to a grand jury, according to court records.

Jacob Scott Stephens was arrested on October 5 in connection to the three-vehicle crash that happened on I-565 Eastbound on November 27, 2021. 47-year-old Arlene Veronica Velasquez and 24-year-old Hannah Parton were both killed and five more people were injured.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, Stephens was driving in the wrong direction on the interstate.

Stephens was charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault – DUI, and one count of reckless endangerment.

Jacob Stephens (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Madison County officials said they were finally able to arrest Stephens after they became aware of an incident in Lauderdale County.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens was arrested by Florence Police for carrying a pistol without a permit, public intoxication, second-degree marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Madison County Chief Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann said, “[Stephens] has continued to engage in dangerous behavior, they had no choice but to arrest him.”

Parton’s family called for justice and sued the person they say was responsible for the crash. A candlelight vigil was held in her memory in September.

According to court documents, Stephens has remained in the custody of the Madison County Jail since his arrest. On November 2, he will be eligible for release on a $100,000 bond.

Bond conditions include wearing a GPS-enabled ankle monitor with restrictions and surrendering his passport.