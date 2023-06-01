MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 28-year-old man has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury for murder in connection to an incident that took place nearly three years ago.

Druvanta Trenain Love was charged for the shooting death of Stacy Lashay Pleasure, 41.

Police say the death investigation started on July 8 when they were called to the scene of a dead man in a grassy area off in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road. The man was later identified as Stacy Pleasure.

Online court documents say Pleasure was shot once in the abdomen.

On July 31, around 1:00 a.m., Huntsville Police spotted a domestic dispute between a man and woman in the parking lot of a motel on University Drive and identified the man as Love, who had been developed as a suspect in the death investigation.

Authorities said they found meth on Love. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they questioned Love on July 31 about the homicide investigation where he was later additionally charged with murder.

No hearings or trials were scheduled in the case against Love at the time this article was published.