CASA of Madison County receives nearly $35,000 donation from Landers McLarty Subaru

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – CASA of Madison County received a large donation from Landers McLarty Subaru last week.

As part of Subaru of America’s Share the Love event, CASA was named a “Hometown Charity,” adding it to a list of charities where anybody who bought or leased a new Subaru in November of January could choose for a $250 donation from Subaru.

In addition to the check, Landers McLarty Subaru also coordinated a supply drive and hosted a community wheelchair ramp build. Customers were encouraged to bring in items such as food storage containers, paper products and cleaning supplies to help prepare isolation kits for CASA’s most vulnerable clients.

The check was presented Friday, and CASA Executive Director Ann Anderosn said the funds were needed.

“Currently our staff is working hard to reach our clients checking in with them and determining needs at this time. Our volunteers are continuing to make deliveries of basic items to keep our clients at home and safe. A year ago, when this process started, we never could have imagined how much these funds would mean to our organization!”

CASA of Madison County seeks to help those who are aging and home bound continue to independently live at home safely and with dignity. Its Aging in Place program helps by installing wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and handrails, along with providing transportation to medical appointments and durable medical equipment.