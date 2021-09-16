Carnivorous hammerhead worms invade local lawns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s slimy, can grow to be over one foot long, and has a head that resembles a very unique shark. Meet the hammerhead worm, making its way to plenty of lawns across the state.

If you see one of the worms — don’t pick it up. Experts say the worm emits a toxin that can irritate your skin.

The worms aren’t new to the area but have been popping up in greater frequency due to the wet summer we’ve had.

If you spot a hammerhead, no need to panic.

There’s also no need to call an exterminator or lawn expert. A small amount of vinegar or salt can easily kill the worm.

“We’re also concerned if you have pets or young kids that might be looking around in the back yard, specifically feeding on them like your dog or something. So that’s something to be concerned about, but I’ve never seen high enough numbers that we have even started thinking about major health effects,” said Katelyn Kesheimer, an entomologist with Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

If you happen to touch one of the worms, experts suggest simply washing the affected area with soap and water.