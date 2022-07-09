HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming career fair will give job seekers a second chance at finding a job.
The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with several agencies in the community, including the Alabama Career Center and the Alabama Community College System, for the ReLaunch Career Fair. The two-day career fair will be held at Jemison High School (5000 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville).
Chamber officials said the mission of the job fair is to assist local companies in finding capable workers and to empower members of the community by improving their quality of life and financial stability. The career fair is free and open to all job seekers, specifically those who are changing careers, unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, not achieving their full potential, or are in need of a second chance at a career.
The two-day event is from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 18 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. No registration is required to attend.
As of Saturday morning, employers signed up to be at the fair include:
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Alabama Lawn Masters
- Alliance HR
- Army Air Force Exchange Service
- Available Plastics, Inc.
- Bocar US Inc.
- Brasfield & Gorrie
- Buffalo Rock Co.
- Capital Management Services (CMS)
- Church Street Family Businesses
- Faulkner University – Huntsville
- FirstLight Home Care
- GTEC, LLC
- Heart of the Valley YMCA
- Home Care Assistance
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Huntsville Hospital
- Huntsville Utilities
- International Paper Huntsville
- Kelly Services
- Kenny Pipe & Supply Inc.
- Madison County Commission
- McDonald’s – Johnson Partners, Inc.
- Norris Cylinder Company
- PHOENIX (The Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation)
- Port of Huntsville
- Schwarze Industries
- Southland Transportation Group
- The Arc of Madison County, Inc.
- UAH
- Velox
- Wilson Lumber Company
For more information and an updated list of employers, visit the ReLaunch Job Fair website.