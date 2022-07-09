HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An upcoming career fair will give job seekers a second chance at finding a job.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with several agencies in the community, including the Alabama Career Center and the Alabama Community College System, for the ReLaunch Career Fair. The two-day career fair will be held at Jemison High School (5000 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville).

Chamber officials said the mission of the job fair is to assist local companies in finding capable workers and to empower members of the community by improving their quality of life and financial stability. The career fair is free and open to all job seekers, specifically those who are changing careers, unemployed, underemployed, have dropped out of high school, not achieving their full potential, or are in need of a second chance at a career.

The two-day event is from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 18 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. No registration is required to attend.

As of Saturday morning, employers signed up to be at the fair include:

Alabama Army National Guard

Alabama Lawn Masters

Alliance HR

Army Air Force Exchange Service

Available Plastics, Inc.

Bocar US Inc.

Brasfield & Gorrie

Buffalo Rock Co.

Capital Management Services (CMS)

Church Street Family Businesses

Faulkner University – Huntsville

FirstLight Home Care

GTEC, LLC

Heart of the Valley YMCA

Home Care Assistance

Home Instead Senior Care

Huntsville Hospital

Huntsville Utilities

International Paper Huntsville

Kelly Services

Kenny Pipe & Supply Inc.

Madison County Commission

McDonald’s – Johnson Partners, Inc.

Norris Cylinder Company

PHOENIX (The Huntsville Rehabilitation Foundation)

Port of Huntsville

Schwarze Industries

Southland Transportation Group

The Arc of Madison County, Inc.

UAH

Velox

Wilson Lumber Company

For more information and an updated list of employers, visit the ReLaunch Job Fair website.