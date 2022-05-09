HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Crestwood Medical Center has expanded several programs to help employees advance their careers.

The Crestwood Pathways benefits include a student loan benefit allowing employees to consolidate their existing student loans, reduce interest rates, and benefits from Crestwood-sponsored payments. Most clinical employees qualify for a benefit where Crestwood will directly pay a portion of loan payments as long as the employee stays up to date on repayment. Crestwood will offset up to $20,000 per employee.

In the case of certificates or licenses that need to be renewed, Crestwood will reimburse all employees for expenses related to renewals, so long as the certificate or license is required for their job and the hospital doesn’t already offer the testing or renewal for free in-house.

Our team members are Crestwood’s most important resource and make incredible contributions to health in our community. We hope Crestwood Pathways benefits will ease the burden of student debt and allow employees to focus on achieving their goals and career success. Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson

In addition, the hospital’s long-standing tuition reimbursement program has been expanded. Employees can now receive a tax-free reimbursement of up to $5,000 for continuing education related to any role within the hospital. The program previously limited the reimbursement only to studies in their current field of work.

For information on job openings, visit the Crestwood Medical Center website.