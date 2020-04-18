Cardiologists concerned heart attack patients staying away from ER

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This is a stressful time for all of us and stress affects our health. Some people who may be having a heart attack are putting off going to the emergency room because they’re afraid they might be exposed to the COVID-19 virus. I sat down with Dr. Jacqueline Green at the Huntsville Hospital Heart Center to talk about that. Here’s our conversation.

Dr. Green says if you’re having mild symptoms that might be heart related, call them. They’re available in person, or through Telemedicine to help decide the best timing of treatment during this pandemic.