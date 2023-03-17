HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a vehicle wrecked into a home on Maysville Road Friday shortly after it had been chased by police officers.

HPD said officers attempted to stop a vehicle shortly after 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Sparkman Drive for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop and the officer started to pursue the vehicle but terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

After terminating the pursuit HPDsaid it received a call about a vehicle, which officers believe to be the same one from the earlier pursuit, wrecking into a house in the 900 block of Maysville Road. The department said no one in the house was injured. HPD said the driver took off on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

The department said the driver was taken into custody and charges are forthcoming.