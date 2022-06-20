HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A car show this weekend will benefit Rocket City Adapted Athletics, an organization that provides those with physical disabilities to play sports.

The organization was founded by Chase Woods, who was born with muscular dystrophy though that didn’t stop him from playing sports. He played wheelchair basketball, and now, he coaches.

Woods made it his mission to make sure others with physical disabilities can be a part of the team and compete.

According to a Facebook post, the event will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flint River Baptist Church in Hazel Green. All proceeds go toward basketball sports’ wheelchairs to help athletes get on the court and into the game.

There is a $25 entry fee, and the event includes awards, food, and a raffle. To register or get more information, contact Chase at 256-503-2698 or Jamie Woods at 256-665-2869.