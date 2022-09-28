A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A large portion of north Huntsville residents woke up without power Wednesday morning after a car accident caused the outage.

According to Huntsville Utilities Electronic Content Administrator Todd Long, a vehicle struck a utility pole in the area of Moores Mill and Chase around 1:45 a.m.

Long says the power pole was broken in half in the crash, and utility crews intentionally cut power in the area in an effort to keep the surrounding communities safe.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations crews quickly responded after the crash and immediately got to work, Long says.

Residents in the affected area are asked to be patient while crews work to remedy the issue.

According to the Huntsville Utilities Outage Map, over 1,300 customers are affected by the outage.