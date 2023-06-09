HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was taken to the hospital after authorities confirmed a single-vehicle crash on South Memorial Parkway early Friday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) Sydney Martin, the driver had minor injuries from the accident that happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of University Drive.

News 19 crews on the scene who witnessed the wreck say the car clipped the median as they attempted to merge onto the parkway, causing it to flip multiple times.

HPD Officers were quick to arrive on the scene, as well as the Huntsville Fire Department and paramedics with HEMSI.

The driver was assessed before being taken for treatment, as officers helped control traffic in the area, which impacted the morning commute for several drivers.

According to ALGO, the southbound lanes are clear.