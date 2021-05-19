Capital murder suspect files unusual request for body camera footage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LaJeromeny Brown, a man charged in the 2019 murder of Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III recently filed a motion requesting body camera footage from the night in question.

Madison County district judge Chris Comer denied the motion, citing Brown like anyone else, does not have the right to hybrid counsel.

Huntsville area criminal defense attorney Mark McDaniel, who has no ties to this case, explained what that means.

“If he did not have a lawyer, then this motion would have standing,” he said. “The judge would rule on his motion, and he would give him the information that is discoverable.”

A case in the Alabama Court of Appeals made it so that a defendant can not have a lawyer and attempt to represent himself simultaneously.

McDaniel said the filing speaks a lot of Brown’s confidence in his representation.

“It tells me that you’ve got a person that thinks he knows more than his lawyer, and that his lawyer might be kind of an inconvenience to him,” he said.

The attorney said this is a capital murder case and he thinks the prosecution is likely to seek the harshet penalty.

“This is a case where I’m sure the state’s going to go for the death penalty,” McDaniel said. “He needs a lawyer really bad.”

As for Brown’s request, generally speaking McDaniel doesn’t believe it will do him much good.

“I don’t think its going to be evidence that could clear him,” he said. “I think it’s going to be evidence that will be strongly used against him. So, I mean to have to request it and say ‘I think it’s going to help me,’ I don’t believe that’s going to be the case.”

Brown has had a total of two teams of lawyers assigned to his case so far. Currently, Bruce Gardner and Eric Wood are his appointed counsel.

It’s not clear why Brown didn’t go through his attorneys to file the motion.

However, Judge Comer said Brown could re-file the motion through his lawyers for consideration.