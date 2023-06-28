MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The capital murder conviction of a Huntsville man was upheld by the Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals on June 16, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

Andrae Norvel, 30, was originally convicted of capital murder in December 2021, in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Mark Chandler Jr. on November 26, 2017.

Norvel was charged with capital murder on December 4, 2017, by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) Major Crimes Unit.

Evidence at Norvel’s trial showed that a security guard at the Allure nightclub noticed an argument between Norvel and Chandler. After the argument, authorities said Chandler drove off with another individual but yelled something at Norvel as they drove off.

“Within minutes, Norvel got into a vehicle and pursued the victim, who he killed by shooting into his fleeing automobile,” Marshall said in a press release.

Andrae Norvel (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Many of these events were reportedly captured on videotape which was played for the jury at Norvel’s trial.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard’s office prosecuted the case in December 2021, obtaining a guilty verdict.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction and handed down the decision on Friday, June 16.

Norvel is currently serving a life sentence for the capital murder charge in the St. Clair Correctional Facility.