‘Canines For Coping’ dogs gifted holiday treat basket

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two dogs who help support patients at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children received a gift of gratitude Tuesday morning.

Asteroid and Orbit are part of Huntsville Hospital’s Canines for Coping program. They are professionally trained facility dogs that provide services based on medical goals, can be present during procedures and can assist with bereavement.



Sometimes, they even demonstrate how to use machines and other equipment to help children overcome their fears of medical procedures.

Animal Emergency and Critical Care gave the dogs treat baskets and a year supply of dog food each, the 2 lovable golden retrievers were pretty chuffed to receive their holiday gifts.