HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Republican Dale Strong and Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton, candidates for Congressional District 5, were invited to the Downtown Huntsville Public Library on Tuesday to speak to voters and address their concerns on political issues.

But Strong and other Republican candidates for District 2 and as well as candidates for Madison County Judge did not attend the event.

Strong, the favorite to win the 5th congressional seat did not show up for the forum. Warner-Stanton did show up and she made it clear to the 125 voters in attendance that she belongs in District 5 seat.

“This is my district to this is my hometown,” said Warner-Stanton. “I am going to be on the ballot for the Democratic Party, but I am a candidate for the people. Going forward, anything that the people need, or the people desire I will have for them.”

The 5th Congressional District seat is currently held by Congressman Mo Brooks. Warner-Stanton will face off against Strong, who is the longtime chairman of the Madison County Commission.

Warner-Stanton told News 19 that every candidate should take the opportunity to talk to voters in the few opportunities to push their campaign agenda and to gain ground before the general election on November 8th.

“In reference to education, continuing education and making sure that we have appropriate education for our children and teachers receive pay that’s equivalent to the type of work that they do,” said Warner-Stanton.

Warner-Stanton addressed the importance of Strong not attending to talk to voters in his district.

“This is my district also. It would have been nice to have the opportunity to meet him this evening – but being from Alabama, northern Alabama, is home and family for me as well,” said Warner-Stanton.

Democratic candidates in attendance at the forum were Alabama Senate District 2 candidate Kim Lewis, who will face Republican Tom Butler, and Madison County District Court Judge candidate Kimberly Rucker, who will challenge Republican Patricia Demos.

Strong will appear on the ballot with Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P.J. Greer in the general election.