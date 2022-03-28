HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – MidCity District is celebrating the Orion Amphitheater opening weekend

with the inaugural Camp to Amp Festival on Saturday, May 14.

The Camp will have three stages with 20 performances. Over 50 local non-profits and vendors will have activities for the kids and kids at heart. There will be food trucks, art, and more!

Live performances by Pond Diver, Them Damn Dogs, Carver Commodore, Hugh Lindsey, Furniture, Alex Banks, Jordan “#ChillCity” Moore, DJ Siza Hanz, Lana White, B Smoove, Ben Luthy and Black Market

Haggis.

There will also be entertainment from the community, including Fantasy Playhouse, Dance Theatre of Huntsville, Rocket City Chorus, Maitland Conservatory, Opera Huntsville, Merrimack Hall, Rocket City Brass, Baila Huntsville.

While Camp to Amp Festival will be free to enter, tickets are still available to the First Waltz weekend at The Orion.

There will be plenty to enjoy throughout the District before the monumental gates open to Alabama’s newest music destination.