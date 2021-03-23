Calls for change in Madison County Pre-Trial Intervention program

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville faith leaders are calling on the District Attorney to make changes to Madison County’s Pre-Trial Intervention Program.

Faith in Action is kicking off the campaign “Diversion with Dignity: Money & Justice” working to ensure that eligible low wealth defendants are able to access Madison County’s diversion program to avoid incarceration.

Madison County’s Pre-Trial Intervention Unit provides a way for people with non-violent offenses that are not Class A felonies to obtain treatment and avoid getting sentenced for their crime. But it can be expensive, usually costing thousands of dollars in court costs, fines and fees.

“Someone that is living close or below the poverty line they have no chance of succeeding in the pretrial intervention program because of all the fines and the fees, the money they need to come up with to partake in this program,” says Huntsville Attorney Perrar Joseph.

The group Faith in Action is asking the district attorney to take into account indigent status to ensure poor and low wealth individuals enjoy equal opportunity to participate.

“As a defense attorney, I’ve had several clients that have basically said, ‘Mr. Joseph, I want to participate in this program but I can’t I don’t have the money to do it. So I have to plea, I have to take this felony,'” says Joseph.

Faith in Action argues that payment adversely impacts minority populations and changes to the program are essential to keeping people of color out of the criminal justice system.

“What it means is that if they had the financial resources they could avoid a felony conviction but because they don’t have the financial resources they have to accept that felony conviction,” says Joseph.

Faith in Action plans to build a community advisory team to come up with recommended changes for the P-TIP program to then present to the district attorney.

Ultimately the goal of the campaign is that no one will be denied or removed from the court diversion program due to inability to pay.

Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard tells News 19, if someone legitimately can’t pay, they can be put on an extended payment program.