Calhoun Community College hosts Instant Admissions ahead of fall semester

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re one month out from schools and Universities resuming for the fall semester.

Calhoun Community College is looking to expedite the admissions process in an effort to get as many future students through the doors before they start back in August.

“Anybody here in our community can come, arrive, apply, and get accepted,” Calhoun’s Recruitment Coordinator Ashley Robison said. She’s explaining what are called “instant admissions.”

They can do all of this on the same day.

“I just showed up, brought my transcript and I just completed doing my application,” Incoming freshman Jason Locke said.

Robison says admissions, advising, and financial aid teams are all on-site at all of Calhoun’s campuses, ready to speak with any student interested in enrolling before the fall semester. 19-year-old Locke says the instant admissions process drew him in.

“It’s nice and easy and convenient to keep it all nice and close, so you can pinball back and forth where you need to go and then leave,” he said.

Robison says Calhoun saw a lag in enrollment during the pandemic, some current students also taking a year off. But she says it’s quickly picking back up, especially among one group:

“We’ve seen lots of people coming back to school, they’re returning to school, they’re looking to change careers or pick up a new skill or trade,” she said.

College admissions can be intimidating and difficult, especially for those trying to squeeze it in between work or other obligations, but Robison says offering an option like this is a luxury Calhoun plans to continue.

“The beauty of community college and the mission of community college is to make education accessible,” she said.

The dates and times for upcoming Instant Admission days at both of Calhoun’s campuses are:

Saturday, July 17, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21, 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4, 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11, 1:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.