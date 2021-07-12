Calhoun College: free CNA program first of many

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday marked the first day of class for a collaboration between Calhoun College and Huntsville Hospital aimed at keeping more certified nurses assistants (CNAs) in north Alabama at an eventual free cost.

Doug Brazier with Calhoun Workforce Development says shortages of nurses and CNAs nationwide hit concerning levels since the height of the pandemic, and Huntsville Hospital wants to prevent that from happening here. Hence the financial incentives.

“They’re looking for phlebotomists, they’re looking for nurses,” Brazier says. “They’re looking for all their needs across the board. This was a driving need. This is just the first thing that we’ve discussed.”

The course is usually about $800 but the cost was cut down to about $300, however, students will then be re-paid up to $750 dollars if they stay employed by Huntsville Hospital in the months following the course.

Brazier added that there will be several more of the six-week course at Calhoun for the next year, and that could be expanded to other kinds of certification courses as well.

You can find out more information by clicking here or calling 256-306-2560.